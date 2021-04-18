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SMHP2: Hindsight Is 2020 - WAKE UP, Can You Hear Me Now??? [18.04.2021]
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80 views • April 18, 2021
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.
According to basic Illuminati or higher Masonic dogma, the New World Order will result after a period of choreographed chaos, which the state will probably implement through war and bloodshed.
Masonic initiates who progress and ultimately attain the 33rd degree receive a jewel with the inscription “Ordo Ab Chao,” surrounded with three interlocking triangles.
8,308 views • Apr 18, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
61.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AulfGZI8GW8
According to basic Illuminati or higher Masonic dogma, the New World Order will result after a period of choreographed chaos, which the state will probably implement through war and bloodshed.
Masonic initiates who progress and ultimately attain the 33rd degree receive a jewel with the inscription “Ordo Ab Chao,” surrounded with three interlocking triangles.
8,308 views • Apr 18, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
61.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AulfGZI8GW8
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