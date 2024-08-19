David Icke





August 18, 2024





Video sponsor - https://oxnylia.org





The Reveal - The Next Stage Of Human Awareness - Pre-Order Now At - https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-reveal/





Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform at - https://www.ickonic.com





All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com





Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com





Social Media https://www.twitter.com/davidicke https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke http://t.me/davidickeofficial https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiall https://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v5bc4r9-the-real-biological-weapon-david-icke.html