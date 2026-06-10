IRGC Aerospace Force shows the launch of 11 solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles toward Jordan

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🇮🇷🇺🇸⚡️ — The IRGC has released footage showing the downing of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) over the city of Jam in Bushehr Province, southern Iran.
(last night) (timeline of attacks are on videos that I uploaded late last night) - Cynthia
Adding:
⚡️—Another oil tanker has been attacked and is on fire off the coast of Oman.
More: A cargo ship was approached by a small vessel carrying 6 armed people, southwest of Yemen's Balhaf — UKMTO
There was an exchange of fire between the small vessel and the cargo ship’s armed security team.
Possibly Yemen exercising authority.