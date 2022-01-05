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Medical Misinformation: The Dark Side of Vaccines
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230 views • January 05, 2022
This is an hour and a half documentary about medical, media, and political vaccine propaganda, vaccine deaths, vaccine injuries, vaccine side effects, and vax history. Topics include autism, mercury in vaccines, thimerisol, SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), pediatricians, smallpox, measles, the Simpsonwood retreat, the CDC, Shaken Baby Syndrome, and a whole lot more. Commentary by Barbara Loe Fisher, Harold Buttram MD, Sandra Peterson, Amy Carson, and many more.
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