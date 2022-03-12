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Trump HHS Senior Covid Advisor, Agrees Covid is Fake Virus
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285 views • March 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Freedom truckers are continuing to fight for liberty as they convoy around the D.C. Beltway, protesting Covid tyranny. Dr. Paul E. Alexander, former Covid advisor for the Trump Administration, joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to discuss the convoy from an on the ground perspective. Watch the premium segment to hear Dr. Alexander speak about the courage of the truckers, the fraudulency of Covid, and his Covid research.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx51hh-trump-hhs-senior-covid-advisor-agrees-covid-is-fake-virus.html
Freedom truckers are continuing to fight for liberty as they convoy around the D.C. Beltway, protesting Covid tyranny. Dr. Paul E. Alexander, former Covid advisor for the Trump Administration, joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to discuss the convoy from an on the ground perspective. Watch the premium segment to hear Dr. Alexander speak about the courage of the truckers, the fraudulency of Covid, and his Covid research.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx51hh-trump-hhs-senior-covid-advisor-agrees-covid-is-fake-virus.html
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