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EP 2388-6PM Attorney Lin Wood Live With Pete Santilli - "Eventually, The Accused Will Be The Accuser"
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650 views • March 27, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2388 - 6PM
FRIDAY - MARCH 26, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574

EP 2388-6PM Attorney Lin Wood Live With Pete Santilli - "Eventually, The Accused Will Be The Accuser" https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17305
TELEGRAM POST (Fri Mar 26, 2021) - Bottom line: Dominion cannot prove Sidney Powell’s statements about election fraud are false. Because they are true. Sidney wins. Dominion loses. You are still being played by the propaganda media which intentionally misrepresents the truth to brainwash you. Eventually, the accused will be the accuser. Many falsely accused individuals will have excellent defamation cases against propaganda media and others.
L. Lin Wood, P.C. is a dynamic Atlanta-based litigation boutique with a national reputation and practice. L. Lin Wood has more than 43 years of experience as a trial lawyer focusing on civil litigation, representing individuals and corporations as plaintiffs or defendants in tort and business cases involving claims of significant damage. Mr. Wood also has extensive experience in First Amendment/defamation litigation and management of the media in high profile cases. https://parler.com/profile/linwood/posts https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth/1188

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