⚡️Ukraine uses NATO/Western Supplied Weapons to Target & Kill Civilians in Donetsk
Published a day ago

📣Patrick Lancaster joins Judge Napolitano to discuss Ukraine's use of NATO / Western Supplied weapons to target and kill civilians in center Donetsk. Today Ukraine used Both HIMARs Rockets & 155mm artillery to target civilian areas of Donetsk which killed & injured many. A Library, Pizza Parlor and Crosswalk were BOMBED - no military activity (Russian) were present, Ukrainian citizens were the only target. ⚡️📣


Aired Feb 20

@PLnewstoday

@Judgenap

https://youtu.be/VeGqBJSlV3E


ukrainejudge napolitanopatrick lancasterjudging freedomdonetsk under fire by ukraine

