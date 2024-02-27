⚡️Ukraine uses NATO/Western Supplied Weapons to Target & Kill Civilians in Donetsk

📣Patrick Lancaster joins Judge Napolitano to discuss Ukraine's use of NATO / Western Supplied weapons to target and kill civilians in center Donetsk. Today Ukraine used Both HIMARs Rockets & 155mm artillery to target civilian areas of Donetsk which killed & injured many. A Library, Pizza Parlor and Crosswalk were BOMBED - no military activity (Russian) were present, Ukrainian citizens were the only target. ⚡️📣
Aired Feb 20
@PLnewstoday
@Judgenap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.