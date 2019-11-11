© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth11 Films | Perpetual War
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • November 11, 2019
Truth11 Films 5th film: We have been tricked into fighting perpetual wars of mass genocide for pointless profit. There is no enemy. The enemy is within the US government. All exterior enemies are created to justify the advancing military industrial complex.
There is only one way war will end. The masses must rise up, unite, and demand world peace.
The footage released by Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, showing US war crimes, is in our film Perpetual War. They are being tortured for releasing these videos that clearly show the US are slaughtering people, this is not a battle, this is not a war, and for releasing this information they are being slowly murdered.
There is only one way war will end. The masses must rise up, unite, and demand world peace.
The footage released by Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, showing US war crimes, is in our film Perpetual War. They are being tortured for releasing these videos that clearly show the US are slaughtering people, this is not a battle, this is not a war, and for releasing this information they are being slowly murdered.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.