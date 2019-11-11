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Truth11 Films | Perpetual War
Truth11.com | Truth11 Films
Truth11.com | Truth11 Films
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57 views • November 11, 2019
Truth11 Films 5th film: We have been tricked into fighting perpetual wars of mass genocide for pointless profit. There is no enemy. The enemy is within the US government. All exterior enemies are created to justify the advancing military industrial complex.

There is only one way war will end. The masses must rise up, unite, and demand world peace.


The footage released by Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, showing US war crimes, is in our film Perpetual War. They are being tortured for releasing these videos that clearly show the US are slaughtering people, this is not a battle, this is not a war, and for releasing this information they are being slowly murdered.
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julian assangewargovernmentpeacechelsea manningtruth11 filmstruth11pereptual warus war crimes
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