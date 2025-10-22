TCR 2025 - Episode 42

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arnis Luks interviews Neville Archibald and Daniel Criddle about current events and their political ramifications.
Electors Demand PDF Download (Drafted by Daniel L. Criddle):
https://alor.org/dsc_wa/2025_DC_Electors_Demand_updated_draft.pdf
https://www.rba.gov.au/speeches/2025/sp-ag-2025-06-03.html
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/one-health-and-the-demotion-of-humankind-to-the-level-of-livestock
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haygvr9CZeM
https://thetruthcontract.substack.com/p/kathryn-porter-rethinking-uk-energy