The CCP’s Madness Is Our Best Opportunity

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In the April 9, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo compared the CCP’s attacks of the U.S., Britain, Japan, and India right now and its allying with Russia and Iran with Hitler’s series of moves in World War II and found stunning similarities between the two. He said that people should look at “the CCP’s self-confidence and madness today objectively and calmly because it presents the best opportunity for our Whistleblower Movement.”