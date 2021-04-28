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Top Virologist Says India's Data Is Totally Fake, Real Numbers Are Far Higher Than Reported
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151 views • April 28, 2021
Top Virologist Says India's Data Is Totally Fake, Real Numbers Are Far Higher Than Reported. I Have Reported This Since The Early Days Of The Pandemic. What Most People Don't Realize Here Is India Is Motivated To Falsify Its Death Count Because It Is The Go To Source For A Cheap Obedient Highly Controllable Tech Workforce. Big Tech's Slave Labor Workforce. If India Is Cutoff From The Rest Of The World Big Tech Will Lose Its Stranglehold On The World Economy.
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