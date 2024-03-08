Create New Account
🌞✨ Exploring the Subtle Dance of Stars 🌟
The Good Question Podcast
Published a day ago

🔭 Did you know? The variability of our sun is incredibly minute, less than 1/10 of 1%!

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3IzxPU9

🤯 That's like searching for a needle in a cosmic haystack.

🌌 Join Dr. Danny Faulkner, a distinguished researcher, author, and speaker for Answers in Genesis, as we delve into the fascinating world of stars.

⭐ Despite years of searching for solar analogs, stars akin to our sun, stable candidates are rare finds.

Let's marvel at the tiny fluctuations of our celestial neighbor and appreciate the vastness of our universe! 🚀

