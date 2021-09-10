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Baby in Anguish During Circumcision
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32 views • September 10, 2021
Why do people this that shoving anything in a babies mouth while they're being skinned alive will help!? Just so infuriating that people do this to anyone, let alone completely defenseless babies. 😡
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