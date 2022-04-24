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OUCH! Texas Border Town Sends Biden A Bill For What He’s Doing With Illegal Immigrants
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201 views • April 24, 2022
Julia Ainsley from NBC News reports, As the Biden administration prepares to lift pandemic restrictions for border crossers on May 23, local officials from what has historically been one of the busiest crossing points are sounding the alarm that they’ll need Washington to foot the bill for an expected record surge in migration over the U.S.-Mexico border.
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