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Failed Trump Prophecies: Are the Prophets Sick?
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50 views • February 26, 2021
The biggest prophetic names in this country all said that they, “heard from God,” that Donald Trump was going to have two consecutive terms in office. As we now know, they all got it wrong.
How is that possible? How could they have all been so far off? Are the prophets sick? For many, the topic that I am going to be talking about on today’s show is a very sensitive one, and I don’t take it lightly. But it is a necessary one.
The charismatic Christian church is out of balance right now, and I believe God wants to put us back on the right track. Please watch this show with an open mind, as my heart is not to bring people down, but to edify and encourage the Church towards a healthy pursuit of God and His word.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
How is that possible? How could they have all been so far off? Are the prophets sick? For many, the topic that I am going to be talking about on today’s show is a very sensitive one, and I don’t take it lightly. But it is a necessary one.
The charismatic Christian church is out of balance right now, and I believe God wants to put us back on the right track. Please watch this show with an open mind, as my heart is not to bring people down, but to edify and encourage the Church towards a healthy pursuit of God and His word.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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