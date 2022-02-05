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U.S. Army Medical Records Reveal - ALL - 50 Million Deaths were from the VACCINE...NOT the Spanish flu!
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90 views • February 05, 2022
The United States and the whole world are at WAR. Most people are aware of HOW we got to this point and WHO are the key evil people used by the devil. So I am forming a team to fight back and rescue as many as possible!
Similar to, "LEVERAGE", THE A-TEAM, THE EXPENDABLES, AND MISSION IMPOSSIBLE....BUT VERY REAL! If you believe this is your calling, email; [email protected]
Similar to, "LEVERAGE", THE A-TEAM, THE EXPENDABLES, AND MISSION IMPOSSIBLE....BUT VERY REAL! If you believe this is your calling, email; [email protected]
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