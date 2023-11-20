How to Record Your Historic Vaccinations

How to record vaccinations you have had in the past, but may not recall the details of and why it is important to input this information where it is available.





LOGIN TO YOUR CONTROL GROUP ACCOUNT: https://prod.controlgroup.coop/account/login





CONTROL GROUP MEDIA LINKS





Website: https://controlgroup.coop/

Participant Support: https://controlgroup.coop/support/index.html





Telegram Groups: https://www.controlgroup.coop/chat.html





Twitter: https://twitter.com/ControlGroupHQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/controlgrouphq/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095345735838

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/controlgrouphq





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/controlgrouphq/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/controlgrouphq

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ControlGroupHQ

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ControlGroupHQ