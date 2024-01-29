💥Battles near Spornoye: the 6th brigade destroys infantry and positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supporting the offensive in the Seversk direction
▪️In the 1st video, the UAV operator discovered the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants at the landing and aimed artillery at them. The artillery crew successfully completed its job, destroying 5 Ukrainian soldiers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.