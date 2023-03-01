https://gettr.com/post/p2a1l0e42f0
2/28/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The CCP is running out of money, even the policemen are not getting paid, yet “Xi the Dead Emperor” keeps funding Russia; the Discipline Inspection commissions of the CCP’s banking system just had a massive personnel change and is taking charge of large deposits and large fund transfers; the CCP is a criminal gang that not only bullies Lao Baixing, but also its own members
#CCPrunsOutofMoney #XiJinpingFundsRussia #CCPbanksRestrictLargeFundTransfer
2/28/2023 文贵盖特：共产党没钱了，连警察都发不出工资，习死皇还忙着支援俄罗斯；国内各银行纪委大换血，所有的大额存款和转账都归纪委监管；共产党就是黑帮，不但黑老百姓，也黑党奴们
#共产党没钱了 #习近平支援俄罗斯 #中共银行管控大额存款转账
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.