US killed 2 citizens of Trinidad & Tobago in their recent strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea

The United States killed two citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in their recent strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea (Int'l waters) — part of Washington’s fabricated “anti-drug” operations aimed at pressuring Venezuela.

Adding: more about this from today:

U.S. Special Operations Helicopters Expand Caribbean Missions Near Venezuela

The Washington Post reports that U.S. Special Operations helicopters, including MH-6 Little Birds and MH-60 Black Hawks, were spotted flying less than 90 miles from Venezuela’s coast near Trinidad earlier this month, suggesting preparations for potential operations in or around Venezuela.

Key Points:

· U.S. officials described the flights as training missions, part of an expanded campaign against alleged drug traffickers.

· President Trump recently authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, while the U.S. military has struck at least five boats, killing 27 people.

· The helicopters are likely from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, which supports elite units like Navy SEALs and Delta Force.

· The presence of Little Birds indicates possible preparation for ground insertion missions, while Black Hawks could support troop transport and search-and-rescue.

· The MV Ocean Trader, a converted special operations base ship, has been operating in the Caribbean near Trinidad and may be supporting these flights.

· Roughly 10% of U.S. naval power is now concentrated in the region.

Venezuela’s Russian-made S-300 systems, SA-24 shoulder-fired missiles, and anti-aircraft guns pose serious risks if U.S. aircraft enter Venezuelan airspace, analysts warn.

A bipartisan Senate attempt to block Trump’s lethal strikes on alleged traffickers failed last week, leaving the administration’s campaign unchecked.

Adding:

Trump plans to fund Ukraine using revenue from new U.S. tariffs on China, according to The Telegraph.

“Donald Trump is working to create a ‘Ukraine victory fund’ financed through additional tariffs on Chinese imports,” the report says. “The U.S. President has instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to present the plan to European counterparts ahead of Zelensky’s visit to Washington on Friday.”

The paper adds that previous U.S. attempts to sanction China for purchasing Russian oil faced pushback from European governments, as many NATO members — including Britain — refused to label China an enemy.

Adding: Trump is getting revenge on Putin — Politico explains Washington’s turn toward military backing for Kiev.

According to an anonymous Republican insider, Trump “needed time to understand who Putin really is.” The report says he was supposedly irritated when Western media called the Alaska summit “a triumph for Putin.” In Politico’s framing, Putin “gave Trump nothing” in Anchorage, feeding the idea that Trump’s shift is emotional rather than geopolitical.

Another unnamed GOP adviser cited Putin’s recent visit to China alongside North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as a factor in this change.

“Trump thinks the best way to get back at Putin is to praise Zelensky,” the adviser said.

