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Death by Vaccine Lottery [Targeted HOT LOTS] - Deception, Collusion, and genocide
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155 views • November 12, 2021
Death by Vaccine Lottery [Targeted HOT LOTS] - Deception, Collusion, and genocide
VAERS REVEALS HOT LOTS WERE SENT TO PUERTO RICO, PROOF CAN NOT BE REFUTED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxoFWgcbZmJ9/
Compelling evidence that HOT LOTS exist! How about a HOT LOT within a LOT? No matter which way you analyze this data, all conclusions arrive too the same end points. Deception, Collusion, and genocide.
Death by Vaccine Lottery - http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
If you haven’t read these two excellent articles: link and link, please read them first. What we will do in this post is simply verify the high-level claim made in these two articles: that a small minority of the Covid-19 vaccine lots are tied to the vast majority of the adverse events and deaths in VAERS and that this is therefore evidence of either ill-intent or horrendous manufacturing practices. The most important caveat to these claims, however, is that we do not have the number of doses which were distributed in each lot. Other than having Project Veritas send someone in to “honey pot” the lot distribution quantity data out of the 3 Pharma companies, not sure how we are getting those numbers anytime soon. And without those numbers, we cannot make our claims with certainty. However, if we can simply verify and duplicate the findings of the two articles, we have something akin to “strong” possibility. https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
Article 1
EXCLUSIVE – 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches produced according to official Government data
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/31/100-percent-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-caused-by-just-5-percent-of-the-batches-produced/
Article 2
There is a wildly statistically-significant skew in the death rate from Covid-19 vaccines by lot number.
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=244109
VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 10/29/2021
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-29-2021/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
MIRROR SOURCE: Link to PDF:
Welcometheeagle88: ODYSEE: https://odysee.com
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-reveals-HOT-LOTS-were-sent-to-Puerto-Rico,-PROOF-can-not-be-refuted!:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/welcometheeagle88/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HB2thTjGsvAy/
Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45ckKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
VAERS REVEALS HOT LOTS WERE SENT TO PUERTO RICO, PROOF CAN NOT BE REFUTED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxoFWgcbZmJ9/
Compelling evidence that HOT LOTS exist! How about a HOT LOT within a LOT? No matter which way you analyze this data, all conclusions arrive too the same end points. Deception, Collusion, and genocide.
Death by Vaccine Lottery - http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
If you haven’t read these two excellent articles: link and link, please read them first. What we will do in this post is simply verify the high-level claim made in these two articles: that a small minority of the Covid-19 vaccine lots are tied to the vast majority of the adverse events and deaths in VAERS and that this is therefore evidence of either ill-intent or horrendous manufacturing practices. The most important caveat to these claims, however, is that we do not have the number of doses which were distributed in each lot. Other than having Project Veritas send someone in to “honey pot” the lot distribution quantity data out of the 3 Pharma companies, not sure how we are getting those numbers anytime soon. And without those numbers, we cannot make our claims with certainty. However, if we can simply verify and duplicate the findings of the two articles, we have something akin to “strong” possibility. https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
Article 1
EXCLUSIVE – 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches produced according to official Government data
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/31/100-percent-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-caused-by-just-5-percent-of-the-batches-produced/
Article 2
There is a wildly statistically-significant skew in the death rate from Covid-19 vaccines by lot number.
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=244109
VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 10/29/2021
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-29-2021/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
MIRROR SOURCE: Link to PDF:
Welcometheeagle88: ODYSEE: https://odysee.com
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-reveals-HOT-LOTS-were-sent-to-Puerto-Rico,-PROOF-can-not-be-refuted!:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/welcometheeagle88/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HB2thTjGsvAy/
Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45ckKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
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