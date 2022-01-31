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Greed is the Root of ALL Evil
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10 views • January 31, 2022
Every evil you can think of is caused by greed. The root of all of it is because people just want more for themsleves. And that is the exact reason people refuse to work for God and spend their wholel ife working jobs they hate to amass a little bit more junk before it all rots away.
Work for eternal things, work for God, work for love!
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Work for eternal things, work for God, work for love!
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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