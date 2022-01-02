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Rfk : You can NEVER comply your way out of Tyranny
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500 views • January 02, 2022
You can NEVER comply your way out of Tyranny.
Once a gov obtains a power it will never voluntarily give it up and it will abuse it to the maximum extent possible. Now they are coming for our children.
This is the Hill we have to stand and die on.
Once a gov obtains a power it will never voluntarily give it up and it will abuse it to the maximum extent possible. Now they are coming for our children.
This is the Hill we have to stand and die on.
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