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Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Begins: Faces 80yrs in Prison? 2021
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396 views • November 29, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Num_32:23 But if ye will not do so, behold, ye have sinned against the LORD: and be sure your sin will find you out.
Eph_5:11NLT Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness; instead, expose them.
Mar_12:36 For David himself said by the Holy Ghost, The LORD said to my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool.
2Ti 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
Num_32:23 But if ye will not do so, behold, ye have sinned against the LORD: and be sure your sin will find you out.
Eph_5:11NLT Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness; instead, expose them.
Mar_12:36 For David himself said by the Holy Ghost, The LORD said to my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool.
2Ti 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
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