🔍New docs will blow open Deep State COUP against Trump in 2020 – says Gen. Flynn

🔍New docs will blow open Deep State COUP against Trump in 2020 – Gen. Flynn

The Deep State’s war on Trump began before he won the 2016 election, Gen. Mike Flynn notes, when they tried to take him out through Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the Russia hoax. When that failed, they went for round two.

“The real coup was 2020,” says Flynn, and claims the upcoming docs will expose exactly how it all led to Joe Biden’s presidency.