Russia Has Destroyed a 'Large Lair' of Foreign Mercenaries in ODESSA┃Surovikin's Tactics At Its BEST

On the night of September 25, the Russian armed Forces conducted a group missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. It is reported that the Russians used various high-precision long-range missiles. Moreover, the latest modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles were also used. As a result, all targets were successfully hit. Military experts have already called this missile attack one of the most successful during the entire war. *****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN