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🔴 Retired Marine - Project Veritas Unveils Darkness In Bernies Camp! - 01/15/2020
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27 views • January 15, 2020
15 January 2020 | #1208
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President Trump Holds Rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin https://youtu.be/ihF2LVyaRyE Project Veritas Sanders Campaign Part 1; Field Organizer "F**king Cities
Please shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
(BUY) Become a preferred customer: https://www.HempWorx.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
(SELL) Become an affiliate: https://www.7FigureBizOp.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
Or consider leaving a donation: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=26725702
My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
Check out our list of other patriot truth-tellers!
https://HeresYourRedPill.com
Original Description below this line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
President Trump Holds Rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin https://youtu.be/ihF2LVyaRyE Project Veritas Sanders Campaign Part 1; Field Organizer "F**king Cities
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