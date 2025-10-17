BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Introduction
TheGalacticShadow
TheGalacticShadow
1 follower
29 views • 3 days ago

A longer and more involved video making clear how I see things and what I am seeking to do. More to follow.

Note: You can hear some strange sounds in this recording... unfortunately it's now summer and the whole building is alive with transients on the main supply. It's already so bad that I have had to order a new UPS for the PC!!!

Plus, my studio is very dusty and I am very allergic...


Attributions for this Project

===========================

All images used in this video are AI-generated, except the following:


Carl Gustav Jung: Public Domain.

Immanuel Velikovsky: "Immanuel Velikovsky" by Photographer: Donna Foster Roizen. Copyright holder: Frederic Jueneman is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/?ref=openverse.

Mariner 10 Venus: Public Domain

(https://science.nasa.gov/image-detail/amf-61883af6-98cf-4d1d-b68e-84db3b21248c/)

Egyptian Book of the Dead: Public Domain

NASA 54559main comparison1 strip: Public Domain

Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1546763

Aristotle: Public Domain. After Lysippos, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons:

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/24/Aristotle_Altemps_Inv8575_%28png%29.png


Isaac Asimov: Public Domain: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/f/fe/Isaac_Asimov%2C_RIT_NandE_Vol13Num29_1981_Sep24_Complete.jpg

Rochester Institute of Technology, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Megamouth shark:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Megamouth_shark_Megachasma_pelagios.jpg

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/14/Megamouth_shark_Megachasma_pelagios.jpg

opencage, CC BY-SA 2.5 , via Wikimedia Commons



References:


In passing, see the discussion at https://www.americanheritage.com/why-do-we-call-it-america. A photo of Waldseemüller's famous map can also be seen here. Jonathan Cohen gives a fairly extensive review of the possible origin of the name: "America".

Jim Marrs referred to Waldseemüller's error in the lead-in to his lecture promoting his then-new book: "Rule by Secrecy: The Hidden History That Connects the Trilateral Commission, the Freemasons and the Great Pyramid" (2001).



Keywords
sciencehistoryconspiracyphilosophyparanormalpsychology
