Introduction

A longer and more involved video making clear how I see things and what I am seeking to do. More to follow.
Note: You can hear some strange sounds in this recording... unfortunately it's now summer and the whole building is alive with transients on the main supply. It's already so bad that I have had to order a new UPS for the PC!!!
Plus, my studio is very dusty and I am very allergic...
Attributions for this Project
===========================
All images used in this video are AI-generated, except the following:
Carl Gustav Jung: Public Domain.
Immanuel Velikovsky: "Immanuel Velikovsky" by Photographer: Donna Foster Roizen. Copyright holder: Frederic Jueneman is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/?ref=openverse.
Mariner 10 Venus: Public Domain
(https://science.nasa.gov/image-detail/amf-61883af6-98cf-4d1d-b68e-84db3b21248c/)
Egyptian Book of the Dead: Public Domain
NASA 54559main comparison1 strip: Public Domain
Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1546763
Aristotle: Public Domain. After Lysippos, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/24/Aristotle_Altemps_Inv8575_%28png%29.png
Isaac Asimov: Public Domain: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/f/fe/Isaac_Asimov%2C_RIT_NandE_Vol13Num29_1981_Sep24_Complete.jpg
Rochester Institute of Technology, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Megamouth shark:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Megamouth_shark_Megachasma_pelagios.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/14/Megamouth_shark_Megachasma_pelagios.jpg
opencage, CC BY-SA 2.5 , via Wikimedia Commons
References:
In passing, see the discussion at https://www.americanheritage.com/why-do-we-call-it-america. A photo of Waldseemüller's famous map can also be seen here. Jonathan Cohen gives a fairly extensive review of the possible origin of the name: "America".
Jim Marrs referred to Waldseemüller's error in the lead-in to his lecture promoting his then-new book: "Rule by Secrecy: The Hidden History That Connects the Trilateral Commission, the Freemasons and the Great Pyramid" (2001).