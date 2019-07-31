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The Greatest Health LIE ever told
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647 views • July 31, 2019
The Lie is that if you have no symptoms, you are healthy. People only seem to monitor Pain, and if you don't hurt then everything is fine. But people drop Dead everyday without warning signs !
So see a Health practitioner to test Your level of Health (that medical tests may miss). Prevention is valuable.
So see a Health practitioner to test Your level of Health (that medical tests may miss). Prevention is valuable.
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