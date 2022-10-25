Forced Physician Conformity - Round Table w/ Dr. Brian Tyson and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

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Attacks on physicians who speak against the "accepted narrative" is the new normal. Doctors Brian Tyson and Mary Talley Bowden join Liam Sturgess and Mathew Crawford to discuss how this was used as a tool to force conformity among doctors and punish dissidents.
Find Dr. Tyson: https://www.allvalleycares.com/
Find Dr. Bowden: https://www.breathemd.org/
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