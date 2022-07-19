Do You Love Jesus? PROVE IT

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Psalm 11:5 KJV BibleThe Lord trieth the righteous: but the wicked and him that loveth violence his soul hateth.
John 16:33 KJV Bible
“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have
2 Timothy 3:12 KJV Bible
“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.”
1 John 2:15
“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.”
1 John 5:4 KJV Bible
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
2 Timothy 1:7 KJV
7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
Acts 14:22 KJV
“Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.”