Do You Love Jesus? PROVE IT

Psalm 11:5 KJV BibleThe Lord trieth the righteous: but the wicked and him that loveth violence his soul hateth.

John 16:33 KJV Bible

“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have

2 Timothy 3:12 KJV Bible

“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.”

1 John 2:15

“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.”

1 John 5:4 KJV Bible

4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.

2 Timothy 1:7 KJV

7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

Acts 14:22 KJV

“Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.”















