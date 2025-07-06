France's Fiscal Reckoning | German Train Ax Attack | Denmark Conscripting Women | World News 7/6/25

World News Report: What is going on!? A Syrian migrant was arrested by police in Bavaria after several people were injured in an axe attack on a high speed train travelling to Austria. France is caught in a debt spiral and may have reached the point of no return. The president of the French Court of Auditors, Pierre Moscovici, has called on France's PM François Bayrou to take urgent steps to consolidate public finances. More insanity in the UK, A British man, was arrested by 11 police officers today for wearing signs which refer to transgenderism as a mental illness. And in Denmark, females get ready, you're now up for conscrption in the military! All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/frances-fiscal-reckoning/





4th of July sale is going on NOW thru July 10th, use PROMO CODE "1776" to save 10% *NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%