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Breaking! Law Enforcement Confirms Antifa Posed As Patriots, Stormed Capitol - FULL SHOW 1/8/21
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10 views • February 03, 2021
Tune into this emergency transmission if you want to save the Republic. Pence threatened Trump with 25th Amendment if he didn’t concede. Tune into this epic transmission of The Alex Jones Show and share the link to this censored broadcast while you still can.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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