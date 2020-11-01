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Miss Dana Ashlie Is Back With A Prediction - Trump Will WIN! - Hang On - You Don't Want Miss What She Has To Say{MIRROR}
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295 views • November 01, 2020
Thank you to Miss Dana Ashlie for another insightful and interesting video.
She's still on YT and you can find the original video here: https://youtu.be/_sCtvbEaYnQ
Let's not get caught up in the left vs right paradigm. It's just a show. The real control freaks we can't see, but they are the ones throwing us into chaos.
Miss Ashlie thinks this: "We are about to watch the unfolding of America's takeover and they'll blame it on Trump." - I totally agree.
New website coming very soon! Sign up here: www.missdanaashlie.com
Email: [email protected]
Do you have a place to bug out you're looking for other like minded people to be a part of? Email: [email protected] and sign up on the website bc forum is coming very soon.
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
She's still on YT and you can find the original video here: https://youtu.be/_sCtvbEaYnQ
Let's not get caught up in the left vs right paradigm. It's just a show. The real control freaks we can't see, but they are the ones throwing us into chaos.
Miss Ashlie thinks this: "We are about to watch the unfolding of America's takeover and they'll blame it on Trump." - I totally agree.
New website coming very soon! Sign up here: www.missdanaashlie.com
Email: [email protected]
Do you have a place to bug out you're looking for other like minded people to be a part of? Email: [email protected] and sign up on the website bc forum is coming very soon.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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