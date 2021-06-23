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Fact Checker Demands News Stations Stop Covering Crime To Prevent Racism
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20 views • June 23, 2021
Media and fact-checkers are vowing to censor crime reporting after a weekend of ‘Juneteenth’ violence.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d275c0ec813220f50eb1ae
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d275c0ec813220f50eb1ae
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