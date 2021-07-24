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NSW PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER Masks
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10 views • July 24, 2021
The Minister has amended the public health order to make it a requirement for people claiming a medical exemption to show in writing when requested by police that evidence and to show proof of name and address.I claim the order is invalid for a number of reasons.
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