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Tatiana Ibrahim Calls Out CRT Corruption at the Carmel County School Board Meeting
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44 views • January 18, 2022
When Tatiana heard students in her neighborhood talking about killing cops and hating the American flag, she knew she needed to get involved. She found out that local schools were promoting racism through CRT training and discovered Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ flags flying all over school grounds. School staff were recruiting high school students to join the BLM movement and telling children to hate police officers. Tatiana reprimanded the school board and if you love America, you will love what happened as a result of her speaking up at her child’s school. Let’s all do our part to protect our kids!


TAKEAWAYS

Dangerous tactics the schools are using to promote racism to kids

Teacher unions are educating teachers that “domestic terrorists” are Patriots

Tatiana’s District received three big wins because parents got involved

The plan of action to implement to end the Marxist CRT indoctrination


🛠 TATIANA’S RESOURCES AND TOOLS
Tatiana Addresses School Board: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw-1sem9erU
Full Newsmax Coverage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NreeTCh8IHA
Do Not Be Intimidated: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u27DQd3vsAM
Submit Proof of CRT Being Taught: https://www.tatianaibrahimusa.com/html
Lead A Local Chapter: https://www.tatianaibrahimusa.com/become-a-chapter-leader
Help Fight Back: https://www.tatianaibrahimusa.com/sign-up-to-fight-back
Donate: https://www.tatianaibrahimusa.com/donate

🔗 CONNECT WITH TATIANA IBRAHIM
Website: https://www.tatianaibrahimusa.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TatianaIbrahimUSA/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/ENDCRT

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
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Keywords
racismblmmarxistpatriotslgbtqindoctrinationblack lives matterdomestic terroristscrtcritical race theoryschool boardtatiana ibrahimteacher unionstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showcarmel county
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