Tatiana Ibrahim Calls Out CRT Corruption at the Carmel County School Board Meeting

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TAKEAWAYS
Dangerous tactics the schools are using to promote racism to kids
Teacher unions are educating teachers that “domestic terrorists” are Patriots
Tatiana’s District received three big wins because parents got involved
The plan of action to implement to end the Marxist CRT indoctrination
🛠 TATIANA’S RESOURCES AND TOOLS
Tatiana Addresses School Board: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw-1sem9erU
Full Newsmax Coverage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NreeTCh8IHA
Do Not Be Intimidated: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u27DQd3vsAM
Submit Proof of CRT Being Taught: https://www.tatianaibrahimusa.com/html
Lead A Local Chapter: https://www.tatianaibrahimusa.com/become-a-chapter-leader
Help Fight Back: https://www.tatianaibrahimusa.com/sign-up-to-fight-back
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