Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump's Covfefe Revealed October 2022
45 views
channel image
1Human
Published Yesterday |

Apparently the most toxic nano element now in our bodies has been raining down on us for years - It's iron - and no one mentions it as toxic to humans. Listed on page 19 of Carnicom's 2017 Research paper https://library.carnicominstitute.org/research_papers/Carnicom_Institute_Research-2017.pdf


Found on https://odysee.com/@SkyDomeAtlantis:4

Keywords
trumpironcovfefe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket