Day 2 Video below. April 17 2023 Razorback and Gus Gus Shhh...Making Friends w/New Kune Kune Piglets with Belly Rubs
Kune Kunes are a small pig breed. There are many breeds of pigs sold as “mini pigs,” including the Kunekune, Juliana and Pot-bellied pig. However, even the smallest breeds of pigs will not remain very small. According to the American Mini Pig Association, a standard mini pig can range from 35 – 50 cm tall and can weigh between 50 – 150 pounds full grown. That is as tall as a border collie, and can be as heavy as a St. Bernard! Any breed of pig that weighs under 350 pounds is considered a “miniature pig.”
