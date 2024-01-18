GOP rep shares 'another example of smoke in mirrors' from the Biden administration

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., discusses Congress trying to stop a potential government shutdown, the appropriations bill, Biden's border, Alejandro Mayorkas' impeachment hearing and fallout from the Houthis' attacks in the Red Sea.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html