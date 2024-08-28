New Mosquito Election Virus Incoming! Fauci, Gates being Wheeled out again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Mel K of MelKShow to discuss the Globalists new nefarious plan to rig the elections once again and usher in a new "election pandemic" either MonkeyPox or geo-engineered mosquito based West Nile Virus via Dr Fauci and complete their 2030 enslavement Agenda for the world.
