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EntertheStars: Between the Headlines... TrumpsEndofWorldProphecy, Nobody'sExempt, [17.09.2021]
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40 views • September 22, 2021
Topics decoded: BTHLs... TrumpsEndofWorldProphecy, Nobody'sExempt, NYBansGasCars, Minaj'sNuts, SSCostofLivingAdj
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https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-debunks-coronavirus-vaccine-infertility-102637740.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-predicts-america-end-002940784.html
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/few-people-medically-exempt-getting-100303720.html
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https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-how-much-the-average-social-security-check-is-likely-to-rise-next-year-11631669973?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.commongood.org.za/blog/yesbut-biblical-answers-to-common-excuses-for-not-paying-a-living-wage/#:~:text=I%20will%20be%20quick%20to,%E2%80%9D%20says%20the%20Lord%20Almighty%E2%80%9D.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ex-google-exec-describes-4-top-dangers-of-artificial-intelligence-151942272.html
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15,102 views Sep 17, 2021
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nm0bYvBqYrI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.yahoo.com/news/paranoia-accusations-cloud-efforts-launch-191150555.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/matter-life-death-army-says-201400425.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/why-the-politicization-of-covid-is-a-bad-sign-for-climate-change-165859860.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/new-york-law-ban-gas-powered-car-sales-2035-053554406.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-debunks-coronavirus-vaccine-infertility-102637740.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-predicts-america-end-002940784.html
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/few-people-medically-exempt-getting-100303720.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-booster-policy-flux-studies-113639033.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-how-much-the-average-social-security-check-is-likely-to-rise-next-year-11631669973?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.commongood.org.za/blog/yesbut-biblical-answers-to-common-excuses-for-not-paying-a-living-wage/#:~:text=I%20will%20be%20quick%20to,%E2%80%9D%20says%20the%20Lord%20Almighty%E2%80%9D.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ex-google-exec-describes-4-top-dangers-of-artificial-intelligence-151942272.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mapped-afghan-refugees-headed-46-090017043.html
15,102 views Sep 17, 2021
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nm0bYvBqYrI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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