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Marburg is the new killer virus to disguise the Covid vax injuries
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225 views • October 02, 2021
Bill Gates published an article in April, 2021 "The next pandemic: Marburg?" the final solution will be a vaccine made with Ricin.." https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/no_author/a-possible-marburg-rivax-final-solution/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/qDaZPBFAPt1d/
Deaths and side effects numbers are off the scale with the Covid vax. The solution? The elite will turn these numbers into a new more deadly virus causing these problems with a solution of another
experimental jab. Too hard to believe? It's in the pipeline right now.
The new disease is called Marburg and the experimental jab is RiVax.
Deaths and side effects numbers are off the scale with the Covid vax. The solution? The elite will turn these numbers into a new more deadly virus causing these problems with a solution of another
experimental jab. Too hard to believe? It's in the pipeline right now.
The new disease is called Marburg and the experimental jab is RiVax.
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