This Is Communism

It’s Not Socialism

* This is dangerous.

* You don’t think these people can springboard to higher offices?

* They are coming for our money, our people and our way of life.

* You can’t reason with them.

* You have to crush them — and we will.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (24 June 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6399295965112