This Is Communism

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It’s Not Socialism
* This is dangerous.
* You don’t think these people can springboard to higher offices?
* They are coming for our money, our people and our way of life.
* You can’t reason with them.
* You have to crush them — and we will.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (24 June 2026)