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The Power of Unity
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3 views • April 04, 2022
In a sequel to our previous presentation ("A Strategy of Tensions"), the current report is centered on the divide-and-conquer techniques intelligence agencies use and the importance of unity.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@danica...walker/video/7064662298639518981
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@danica...walker/video/7064662298639518981
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