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Monopoly - Who Owns the World
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87 views • October 03, 2021
I watched this EXCELLENT documentary a while ago, but it was only available in Dutch. Now it is available in English.
Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all.
This is a must watch!
Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all.
This is a must watch!
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