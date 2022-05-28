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Living By Competition Or Cooperation
Proverbs 28:25 (NIV)
25 The greedy stir up conflict,
but those who trust in the Lord will prosper.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Competition harms competitors.
Cooperation strengthens all involved.
You get to choose to be Greedy or Godly.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4rvk4etm
#greedy #stir #conflict #trust #Lord #prosper