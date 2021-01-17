© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTEGRITY
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • January 17, 2021
The very definition of having Integrity means to live in accordance with your deepest values, conducting a life based on high moral standards and consistently demonstrating uncompromising ethical principles.
To stand up for what you believe in and what you believe is the right thing to do.
It signifies adopting an unwavering dedication to doing the right thing by embodying the nature of goodness and honesty, even when no one is watching.
In other words, it’s about being able to look at yourself in the mirror with your head held high, knowing that you are doing the absolute best you can to make things right in any given situation and it is being able to have the courage to always stand up to what you believe is the right thing to do, even when it goes against the general narrative.
This is the most crucial time in all of our lives to do what is right, to have integrity and to stand up to Tyranny wherever it arises. If it means losing your job, then so be it. Set an example to those around you and let them know that standing up for your people IS the Right Thing to DO.
If there was ever a time where we all needed to engage in moral integrity, it is Right now.
What we are currently witnessing all over the world is Tyranny by the shadow governments and it’s only going to get much worse than what we are seeing now.
This is why they keep saying that this is “The New Normal” because this is the beginning phase of how they wish to keep us enslaved.
◉ Please support my work on~ PATREON ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
◉ Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
◉ Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
~ https://www.facebook.com/369news.net/
~ https://www.facebook.com/thehigherme/
◉ Gary Lite on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/garylite_/?hl=en
◉ The Higher You on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/the_higher_you_/?hl=en
◉ Twitter - @Gary_Lite
Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
#integrity #garylite #thehigheryou
To stand up for what you believe in and what you believe is the right thing to do.
It signifies adopting an unwavering dedication to doing the right thing by embodying the nature of goodness and honesty, even when no one is watching.
In other words, it’s about being able to look at yourself in the mirror with your head held high, knowing that you are doing the absolute best you can to make things right in any given situation and it is being able to have the courage to always stand up to what you believe is the right thing to do, even when it goes against the general narrative.
This is the most crucial time in all of our lives to do what is right, to have integrity and to stand up to Tyranny wherever it arises. If it means losing your job, then so be it. Set an example to those around you and let them know that standing up for your people IS the Right Thing to DO.
If there was ever a time where we all needed to engage in moral integrity, it is Right now.
What we are currently witnessing all over the world is Tyranny by the shadow governments and it’s only going to get much worse than what we are seeing now.
This is why they keep saying that this is “The New Normal” because this is the beginning phase of how they wish to keep us enslaved.
◉ Please support my work on~ PATREON ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
◉ Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
◉ Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
~ https://www.facebook.com/369news.net/
~ https://www.facebook.com/thehigherme/
◉ Gary Lite on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/garylite_/?hl=en
◉ The Higher You on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/the_higher_you_/?hl=en
◉ Twitter - @Gary_Lite
Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
#integrity #garylite #thehigheryou
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.