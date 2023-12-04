Anthony Giarrusso talked about his ghost car experience and how others are seeing ghost cars as well. Ghost Cadillacs Are Real (Ghost Car Phenomenon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.