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Religious Baggage
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5 views • April 06, 2020
A Voice in the Desert consistently teaches that we can only find ultimate truth through Jesus and through Jesus' teachings. However, many topics covered on this channel are not necessarily directly based on the teachings of Jesus. If any topics are keeping you from following Jesus, the Cornerstone, then consider them distractions! Curse them, if necessary, to get back to the words of Jesus.
Beliefs which cannot be supported by evidence are called dogmas, but Protestants, in particular, often overlook how much dogma there is in Protestant church tradition. In this video, Voice tries to set a good example, by urging people to ignore some of what he has said, if it can help them to get past their dogmas (and maybe some of his) to overcome differences in beliefs. Let’s concentrate on Jesus' message, especially what he said in the Sermon on the Mount. Do you hunger and thirst after righteousness? Are you willing to let go of whatever dogma may be holding you back? Let's be like new wineskins, and listen to what Jesus taught with open minds.
CREDITS
01. Blind Love Dub by Jeris (c) copyright 2017 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/VJ_Meme... Ft: Kara Square (mindmapthat)
02. Reverie (small theme) by _ghost (c) copyright 2010 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/_ghost/... Ft: Pitx
03. sevenhundredbeats by duncan_beattie (c) copyright 2006 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/duncan_...
04. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Beliefs which cannot be supported by evidence are called dogmas, but Protestants, in particular, often overlook how much dogma there is in Protestant church tradition. In this video, Voice tries to set a good example, by urging people to ignore some of what he has said, if it can help them to get past their dogmas (and maybe some of his) to overcome differences in beliefs. Let’s concentrate on Jesus' message, especially what he said in the Sermon on the Mount. Do you hunger and thirst after righteousness? Are you willing to let go of whatever dogma may be holding you back? Let's be like new wineskins, and listen to what Jesus taught with open minds.
CREDITS
01. Blind Love Dub by Jeris (c) copyright 2017 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/VJ_Meme... Ft: Kara Square (mindmapthat)
02. Reverie (small theme) by _ghost (c) copyright 2010 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/_ghost/... Ft: Pitx
03. sevenhundredbeats by duncan_beattie (c) copyright 2006 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/duncan_...
04. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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